Deadshot will appear in Suicide Squad 2 after all – in the form of Idris Elba. Will Smith, who played Deadshot in the first Suicide Squad, recently departed the upcoming sequel due to scheduling issues, which lead us to question if the character was going to show up at all. Now we have our answer. Idris Elba will take Smith’s place in the Suicide Squad 2 cast. This makes Elba the first official bit of casting we have for the follow-up, as it’s still unclear if Margot Robbie, or any other actor from Suicide Squad, will be back for a second round.

THR broke the news about Idris Elba joining the Suicide Squad 2 cast. Their report reveals Elba met with Suicide Squad 2 director James Gunn last week, and the meeting went very well. Elba was the first and only choice to replace Smith in both the eyes of Gunn and Warner Bros. THR also says that Warners loves Gunn’s script for the sequel, which is officially called The Suicide Squad.

Now that we know Deadshot is back, who else is returning? Per the casting report, Gunn wants to use “DC characters who did not appear in David Ayer’s 2016 film although several are expected to return including Deadshot, Harley Quinn and Rick Flagg, originally played by Joel Kinnaman.” Another source claims that Flagg is not in the story, however. Robbie, who is currently shooting Birds of Prey, was at first rumored to be not a part of the sequel. But that changed recently, and she might be back after all.

Smith’s performance as Deadshot in the first Suicide Squad was one of the few high-notes in an otherwise terrible film, but replacing him with Elba is promising. Elba is a great actor who has yet to find the right film role to showcase his talents. More often than not, he ends up in lame supporting parts, or leading major disappointments like The Dark Tower. Will The Suicide Squad be the movie that finally lets him break out in a big way? It’s possible, especially if Gunn’s script is as great as everyone seems to think it is.

The fist Suicide Squad opened in 2016, where it received overwhelmingly negative reviews, but still managed to turn a profit. The story focused on a rag-tag group of DC comics villains who are recruited to go on a dangerous mission. It’s a great concept – in theory. But the execution was absolutely dreadful. Here’s hoping Gunn is able to turn things around.