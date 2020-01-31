On the January 31, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Birds of Prey, Loki, Spider-man, Adam Sandler, Terminator, Dan Trachtenberg, F9 and Pee-Wee Herman.

Opening Banter: HT is away in London.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: