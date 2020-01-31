Daily Podcast: Birds of Prey, Loki, Spider-man, Adam Sandler, Terminator, Dan Trachtenberg, F9 and Pee-Wee Herman
Posted on Friday, January 31st, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 31, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Birds of Prey, Loki, Spider-man, Adam Sandler, Terminator, Dan Trachtenberg, F9 and Pee-Wee Herman.
Opening Banter: HT is away in London.
In The News:
- Brad: ‘Birds of Prey’ Reactions: The Latest R-Rated DC Film Gets Some Fantabulous Buzz
- Ben: ‘Loki’ Series Casts Owen Wilson
- Ben: Confirmed: A Life-Sized Spider-Man Animatronic Will Be Flung Through the Air Above Disneyland’s Marvel Land
- Brad: Netflix Gives Adam Sandler Another Deal for Four More Movies, and No Ransom Will Stop Them
- Ben: Linda Hamilton Would Like to Be Done With ‘Terminator’, Just Like Everyone Else in the World
- Brad: Dan Trachtenberg Serving Up ‘MILK’ (‘Mother I’d Like to Kill’) at Lionsgate
- Ben: ‘F9’ is the Official Title of ‘Fast 9’, and John Cena and John Cena’s Arms Get a Character Poster
- Brad: Paul Reubens Wants the Safdie Brothers to Make a Dark ‘Pee-wee Herman’ Reboot
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.