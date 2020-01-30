Fans have long speculated that Disneyland’s Avengers Campus would feature a life-size Spider-Man animatronic doing whatever a spider can, but now Disney has confirmed that a human-sized Spidey will literally be flung through the skies over the Marvel-themed section of the theme park. Check out some new footage of Spidey in his new costume flipping around overhead, as well as some test footage that gives a better idea of how this newfangled contraption actually works.

Spider-Man Animatronic at Disneyland

This morning, the official Disney Parks blog shared this new video of Spider-Man swinging into action in “a top secret location.” Translation: watch a Spidey doll chaotically flung around over a black background. It’s tough to wrap your mind around what you’re even seeing in this video (other than a cool costume), but this test footage from the Disney+ series The Imagineering Story should help fill in the gaps and paint the picture for what you can really expect:

The Disney Parks blog says “guests visiting Disney California Adventure park in the near future may be able to catch a glimpse of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man himself swinging above the rooftops of Avengers Campus,” so it sounds like it won’t be long before visitors will be able to look to the skies to see this life-sized version of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger in action.

The above piece of concept art from late last year shows Spider-Man swinging from a crane above the W.E.B. building, and you can get a closer look at him in the header image below, which was first unveiled in this morning’s blog post. Here’s some additional information from that piece about what’s coming to Avengers Campus when it opens this summer:

When Avengers Campus opens this summer, guests will be recruited to become the next generation of Super Heroes. The campus will be home to a variety of new experiences giving guests the chance to feel the power, adventure and exhilaration of teaming up with some of their favorite Super Heroes including: