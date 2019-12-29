Hot on the heels of the arrival of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, there’s a brand new Marvel expansion coming to the theme park in Anaheim, California. The park is already host to Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, the redesign of the classic Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction, but soon it will have an entire land dedicated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the form of Avengers Campus. A new piece of concept art reveals the lay of the land, along with news of a summer 2020 opening.

Here’s the new piece of concept art showing the entire layout of Avengers Campus (via Disney Parks):

Avengers Campus will include the Spider-Man attraction WEB Industries (Worldwide Engineering Brigade), an Avengers E-ticket attraction with some innovative ride technology, and a Pym Test Kitchen where food will grow and shrink. All of that can be seen, complete with Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout in this concept art.

However, even though Avengers Campus will be open in the summer of 2020, not everything you see here will be ready. The first attraction to open in Avengers Campus will be WEB Industries. But similar to how Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened with only the Smuggler’s Run Millennium Falcon ride, the Spider-Man webslinging ride will be the only attraction open at launch. Fans will have to wait for the Avengers attraction to be ready at a later date.

On top of the attractions, there will be hero encounters with cast members playing Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Black Panther, Iron Man and more.

Disneyland may end up being the only place you can experience Avengers Campus for awhile. Licensing agreements between Marvel and Universal for Islands of Adventure in Florida mean any theme park usage of Marvel characters at Disney World is currently impossible. But who knows what might happen in the future?