birds of prey early reactions

Birds of Prey has had its premiere in London, and several critics were on hand to witness the latest bit of R-rated DC mayhem. The overall consensus: it’s sure as hell better than Suicide Squad, but that’s not saying much. But the most common reaction is that the film is fun, with great action and some fun performances. That said, more than a few people have problems with the movie’s pacing. See the Birds of Prey early reactions below.

Let’s start with the positive, shall we? They far outweigh the negative, with people calling the film “bananas” and “delightfully unassuming.” First up, here’s /Film’s own Hoai-Tran Bui:

And here’s everyone else.

And now, for a more measured take, we turn to Angie Han:

On the “negative” side of things, here’s this take, which still has plenty of nice things to say, but adds that the movie is a “bit of a mess”:

And finally, just for fun, here’s a “take” from Ben Mekler, who has mastered the art of fooling sites into posting his made-up reactions:

Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor, opens on February 7, 2020.

After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord, Black Mask in Gotham City.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, The Buzz

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.