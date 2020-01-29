Birds of Prey has had its premiere in London, and several critics were on hand to witness the latest bit of R-rated DC mayhem. The overall consensus: it’s sure as hell better than Suicide Squad, but that’s not saying much. But the most common reaction is that the film is fun, with great action and some fun performances. That said, more than a few people have problems with the movie’s pacing. See the Birds of Prey early reactions below.

Let’s start with the positive, shall we? They far outweigh the negative, with people calling the film “bananas” and “delightfully unassuming.” First up, here’s /Film’s own Hoai-Tran Bui:

#BirdsofPrey is a blast. Stylish, kooky, and gut-bustingly funny, it sings when it lets it’s cast just go ham, especially the gonzo Margot Robbie. Lulls a bit in the middle and is a little on the slight side, but a completely fun watch — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a totally campy and brutal carnival ride; a colorful, chaotic and cheeky blast. FYC: Ewan MacGregor, Best Supporting Actor. — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) January 29, 2020

So, #BirdsOfPrey is absolutely bananas and *so* much fun! Some pacing problems aside, it's a neon-blood-soaked, funny, violent, anti-hero caper best enjoyed with your best friends and a margarita in hand ??? Plus, the action choreography is *chefs kiss* ? | @birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/gNvedvBJkI — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey was a rideee! The action scenes are really raw and some of the best I've seen in a comic book film. Each and every character has their moment to shine and I loved it. Just wait until you witness the power of the canary cry on the big screen!! pic.twitter.com/aLV43ZT2kG — Britany (@britany_murphs) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is delightfully unassuming and unconcerned with its place in a larger context. It's a bonkers bananas crime comedy and a genuine party movie. Everyone is having a blast but Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress like a supporting character from THE TICK. It rocks. pic.twitter.com/7MRMKkZ0oi — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. ?? pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 29, 2020

Believe this. #BirdsofPrey whips all sorts of ass. It is a hard-hitting, unapologetic origin story for the team, and a terrific, vicious vehicle for #MargotRobbie. Violent, funny with CRAZY fun action. And Ewan McGregor is on a different frequency, but wildly entertains! See it! pic.twitter.com/g66RYuwwlD — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is a violent, seedy slow-burn leading to a flock-up that’s truly something special to witness pic.twitter.com/QGO8nQvwIv — Chris Sylvia (@sylvioso) January 29, 2020

Saw #BirdsofPrey this morning! I liked it a lot. The stuff I loved: the action, the tone and just how creative the direction is. Margot Robbie completely sells the incredibly choreographed fight sequences and their gleeful brutality, this whole scene in particular ???? pic.twitter.com/UBb0FPAa14 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection. @birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/D72F2D1apY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 29, 2020

Cathy Yan’s #BIRDSOFPREY is a criminally fun celebration of sisterhood, with some of my favourite fight scenes in recent memory. I was grinning from ear to ear the entire thing; making a pub debut with my review soon! pic.twitter.com/QBEgyf6oan — Millicent Thomas (@MillicentOnFilm) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is a lot of fun and violent as hell. The Birds are so entertaining and distinctly different from each other. Ewan McGregor is so sinister and often hilarious. pic.twitter.com/4scxbS6GwT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a ridiculous and rad superhero film. The fight scenes are phenomenal and the villains are delicious. It shouldn't have taken this long to get the Birds of Prey on film but it was a lot of fun. — Jill Pantozzi (@JillPantozzi) January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey: winning characters, above-average action, and a killer soundtrack hampered by uneven tone and pacing. The girls at their best together, and they're not together enough. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress is the not-so-secret MVP. ? — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) January 29, 2020

Our own @JimmytotheO flew in for an early screening of @birdsofpreywb. “While ultimately it’s a fun time, the film itself is a bit of a mess. Thankfully it’s occasionally a beautiful disaster, one that offers the cast the chance to shine. Ewan McGregor is terrific, as is Robbie” pic.twitter.com/FKPUD7auA8 — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey, starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor, opens on February 7, 2020.