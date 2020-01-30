Can we all finally agree that there shouldn’t be any more Terminator movies? The latest film, Terminator: Dark Fate, wasn’t that bad, but it also wasn’t great, either. And it failed to find an audience to boot. That’s probably a sign that the world is done with the Terminator franchise, and one of the franchise’s biggest stars is fine with that. In fact, she’s ready to be done as well. In a new interview, Linda Hamilton, who returned to the series for Dark Fate, says she’s made peace with letting the series go.

Terminator: Dark Fate was…okay? I guess? Let me put it this way: I didn’t hate the movie. It was fun watching Mackenzie Davis beat the shit out of people, and I enjoyed having Linda Hamilton back as Sarah Connor. But let’s be honest: the Terminator franchise has run its course. Every film after Terminator 2: Judgement Day has been something of a disappointment, and there’s really no more life left in this series. Audiences seem to agree with that, since Dark Fate was considered a box office bomb, losing up to $130 million.

Linda Hamilton doesn’t seem too upset about this. In fact, the actress is ready to leave the franchise behind for good. Speaking with THR, Hamilton was asked if she had any hope of playing Sarah Connor again, to which she replied: “I am not hopeful because I would really love to be done.”

So would I, Linda. So would I.

Hamilton added:

“I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version where so many millions are not at stake. Today’s audience is just so unpredictable. I can’t tell you how many laymen just go, ‘Well, people don’t go to the movies anymore.’ That’s not Hollywood analysis; that just comes out of almost everybody’s mouth. It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return.”

At the same time, Hamilton is pragmatic. She also says: “If there were something new that really spoke to me, I am a logical person, and I will always consider viable changes.”

Hollywood can never let anything die, so I’m sure in a few years there will be another attempt to revive the Terminator franchise. But for now, let’s all follow Hamilton’s lead and remain happy to never return.