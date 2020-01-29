Universal has released a batch of character posters for the Fast and Furious #family, proving that the road to F9 is not without the occasional pothole. Check out John Cena’s hulking arms below.

F9 Character Posters

Vin Diesel is jacked, but Cena’s arms are next level. We knew Cena would be trying to fill the bicep-sized hole left by Dwayne Johnson when Johnson went off to make Hobbs and Shaw movies with Jason Statham, but this is ridiculous. I wouldn’t be surprised if the studio wanted to change the title to Biceps: The Movie.

Speaking of the title, Universal confirmed to io9’s Germain Lussier that F9, not Fast 9 or Fast and Furious 9, is the real, official title for this film. Some may claim this is a horrible title, but I beg to differ: in fact, I think it’s the perfect title for a franchise which decided long ago to throw traditional naming conventions into a souped-up Honda, ramp it off a cliff, and have a tank shoot it out of the sky. To refresh your memory, here’s how the naming breaks down for The Fast Saga:

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five (2011)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Furious 7 (2015)

The Fate of the Furious (2017)

F9 (2020)

It’s also worth noting that though Universal chose to market the sixth film as Fast & Furious 6, only the words Furious 6 show up during the movie’s title sequence, throwing the entire thing into even more chaos. I love it.

Earlier this week, we got a brief look at F9 in the form of a teaser for the trailer, and the full trailer is debuting this Friday. The studio is going all out, throwing a party in Miami featuring performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Ludacris himself which fans can livestream through the franchise’s social media channels. And as far as I’m concerned, director Justin Lin‘s return to this franchise is worth all of this hype. I’m pumped.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Summer 2020 is the time for F9, the ninth chapter in The Fast Saga that has endured for almost two decades and has earned more than $5 billion around the world. Directed by Justin Lin, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster, the film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Oscar®winner Charlize Theron and Oscar® winner Helen Mirren.

F9 arrives in theaters on May 22, 2020.