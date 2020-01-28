Update: Universal has confirmed that the official title of this film is F9. Our original article follows below.

The first trailer for Fast and Furious 9 (or Fast 9) is coming on January 31. It will be unveiled as part of a huge Fast and Furious fan event and concert down in Miami, Florida. But before then, we have a clip teasing the forthcoming arrival of the trailer, and if you remember the events of The Fate of the Furious, you already know what big change has resulted in a new life for Dominic Toretto. Watch the Fast and Furious 9 trailer teaser below.

Fast and Furious 9 Trailer Teaser

Now that Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has a son, he can no longer stay true to his life motto of living life a quarter mile at a time. But what starts as an adorable scene with Dom’s new son helping him fix a car turns rather ominous.

As Dom and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) put little Brian to bed, they feel like they’re saying goodbye to him just in case something happens. Dom says he’ll always be in Brian’s heart and Letty gives a familiar cross necklace to Brian, telling him that it will keep him safe from what’s coming. What exactly is coming for the Fast and Furious family this time? And does it have something to do with the necklace that has been so prominently featured in the franchise this whole time?

The teaser poster for Fast and Furious 9 also highlights the necklace, which makes us think it will be important again:

Plot details on Fast 9 have been kept under tight wraps, so we’re not really sure what to expect. We have heard that the movie might return to the scene of a traumatic event from Dom’s childhood, so that might serve as a hint of what’s to come.

Fast 9 brings back Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron from previous installments of the Fast and Furious franchise, along with director Justin Lin returning behind the camera. Newcomers include John Cena, Michael Rooker, and UFC Fighter Francis Ngannou. But we won’t see Jason Statham or Dwayne Johnson after their spin-off excursion in Hobbs & Shaw.

Fast and Furious 9 arrives in theaters on May 22, 2020.