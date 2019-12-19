January is going to get a dose of nitrous when the first Fast and Furious 9 trailer arrive online. Universal Pictures just announced an entire event dedicated to launching the trailer in the new year, which includes a Fast and Furious-inspired live concert. However, it’s not just a bunch of cars playing instruments or the cast of the Fast and Furious saga forming a band, though both of those options would arguably more interesting than the real concert.

Fast and Furious 9 Trailer and Concert

The Fast Saga continues. YOU’RE INVITED to join the cast at The Road to #F9 Live Concert & Trailer Drop in #Miami Friday, January 31, 2020. Featuring musical performances by @iamcardib, @wizkhalifa, @charlieputh, @Ozuna_Pr, and @Ludacris. Click below to see how you can attend. — Fast & Furious (@TheFastSaga) December 18, 2019

As you can see, the Fast and Furious 9 trailer will debut on January 31, 2020. And the reason Universal is announcing the launch event for it so far out is because fans can sign up for a chance to attend the event that will have performances by Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth, Ozuna, and Ludacris, all of whom have had songs featured on the soundtracks of the Fast and Furious movies (though Cardi B and Ozuna will make their soundtrack debut with F9, and the former even has a role in the movie).

The only question we have after this announcement is about the official title of the movie. Is it really just being called F9? That seems rather uninspired, and it sounds like there’s an entire movie dedicated to one of the function keys on a keyboard or a lone fighter plane just trying to make his way in a world that has left him behind.

The sequel is directed by longtime franchise filmmaker Justin Lin with a script by Chris Morgan and Daniel Casey. The cast includes the return of your favorite family members like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, newer franchise faces like Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron, and newomers like John Cena and Michael Rooker. Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham won’t be back thanks to Hobbs and Shaw.

Fast and Furious 9 (or F9) speeds into theaters on May 22, 2020.