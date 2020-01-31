This has been a hell of a year for Adam Sandler. The comedian found himself in the middle of a lot of awards season chatter thanks to his career-best performance in the suspenseful gambling drama Uncut Gems. Unfortunately, the performance (and the movie) went completely ignored by the Academy Awards nominations, so Adam Sandler is retaliating by striking yet another deal with Netflix to make four more movies exclusively for the streaming service. This is the Bad Place.

The new Netflix Adam Sandler movie deal was announced by the streaming service in an official press release:

“Fresh off the release of Murder Mystery, Adam Sandler’s most popular Netflix film to date, we are excited to extend our deal with Sandler and Happy Madison Productions to make four more films. Our members love all things Sandler. They have spent a whopping two billion hours watching his films since 2015 – the year that The Ridiculous 6 premiered – proving there’s no such thing as too much Sandler.”

Two billion hours? What is wrong with this world?! You know how much better content there is out there to watch for two billions hours? We could have watched every episode of every game show ever made and probably come away a lot smarter. But instead, here we are, with two billion hours of Adam Sandler and his buddies yuckin’ it up wherever they decide they want to take a vacation for a couple months.

So far Adam Sandler has six original movies available on Netflix, and they’re all “comedies.” We have The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler, The Week Of, and Murder Mystery, all maximum chuckle-fests. According to Netflix, the latter raked in 83 million views its first four weeks on the streaming service, but we all know how they count views, and it doesn’t mean people watch the whole movie.

Coming up, there’s also a family comedy starring Adam Sandler coming to Netflix later this year called Hubie Halloween, whatever the hell that means. The cast includes Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, Tim Meadows, Noah Schnapp, Paris Berelc, China Anne McClain and Shaquille O’Neal. On top of that, Sandler is also working on some kind of animated project at Netflix that he will write, produce, and star in.

All of this will help Adam Sandler follow through on his threat to get back at everyone for not ensuring that he got an Oscar for Uncut Gems. While appearing on Howard Stern (via Business Insider) not too long ago, Sandler previously said, “If I don’t get it, I’m going to f***ing come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay. That’s how I get them.” And we believe he can do it too.

But our fingers are crossed that maybe this will result in something else from the comedian on Netflix too. After all, his original comedy special 100% Fresh was surprisingly great and easily one of the best things Adam Sandler has done in comedy in the past decade. Maybe he’s got another comedy special that can keep making up for his movies.