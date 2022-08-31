Brooklyn Horror Film Festival 2022 Announces Its First Wave, Presented By Shudder

"Megalomaniac" US Premiere Belgium | 2022 | 100 Min. | Dir. Karim Ouelhaj

An uncompromising vision exploring the grimiest recesses of humanity, "Megalomaniac" presents a tale of darkness in its many f***** up forms. With undeniably stunning composition, violence, and performances, Director Karim Ouelhaj shows off his next-level craftsmanship with this toolbox of horrors inspired by the true life and never caught Belgian serial killer, The Butcher of Mons.

"Mother, May I?" World Premiere USA | 2022 | 99 Min. | Dir. Laurence Vannicelli

Emmett (Kyle Gallner, "Jennifer's Body," "Dinner in America") enters into a nightmarish game of therapy with his wife Anya (Holland Roden, "Teen Wolf," "Channel Zero") who has inexplicably taken on the persona of his estranged and recently-deceased mother. Bizarre and creepy in equal doses, this psychological thriller from director Laurence Vannicelli (co-writer/EP of 2019's "Porno") will keep you guessing if this is truly possession or just a twisted battle of wills?

"Mother Superior" International Premiere Austria | 2022 | 71 Min. | Dir. Marie Alice Wolfszahn

Sigrun Fink, an anesthesiologist-in-training, agrees to work as in-home nurse for an aging Baroness in her dilapidated manor. The old woman, once director of an Aryan maternity ward, might be able to help Sigrun locate her real parents—a mystery she's been tormented by her entire life. Although answers quickly begin to reveal themselves, they come at a high price, one of dangerous folk magic and insidious occult ideals. From the incredibly stylish opening credits to the gorgeous gothic imagery and dynamic storytelling, you'd never guess this is director Marie Alice Wolfszahn's first feature. A remarkable debut.

"Old Flame" World Premiere USA | 2022 | 91 Min. | Dir. Christopher Denham

A horrible secret from the past can no longer be contained when two ex-lovers meet up at a college reunion. Tension mounts and slowly builds over a series of conversations told in a theatrical three-act structure before boiling over into violence. Accomplished actor Christopher Denham ("Shutter Island," "Argo"), directing for the first time since 2014's "Preservation," puts truth, memory, and perspective dangerously into question in a compelling and challenging two-character thriller.

"Repulse" North American Premiere Czech Republic | 2022 | 86 Min. | Dir. Emil Křižka

The lives of two families with nothing in common —other than heavy emotional dysfunction — randomly collide and spiral into a web of abduction, filth, terror, and death in this disturbing and unique knockout. With its minimal dialogue and off-kilter lack of narrative chronology, writer-director Emil Křižka's stunning mystery box of a debut upends familiar tropes and horror imagery as it seeps into your mind and leaves its grimy mark. It's the kind of discovery that film festivals are all about.

"Run Sweetheart Run" New York Premiere USA | 2022 | 103 Min. | Dir. Shana Feste

What starts off as a promising client meeting for single mom Cherie devolves into a fight for her life throughout the streets of Los Angeles in writer-director-producer Shana Feste's slick, must-see thriller. Originally launching at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, this Blumhouse, Prime Video-backed horror film will make its New York debut in Brooklyn. A Prime Video Release.