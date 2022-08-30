Nicolas Cage Will Star In Ari Aster-Produced Comedy Dream Scenario
Here's a collaboration that's a match made in heaven. A24 recently announced that they are financing and distributing a new comedy starring Nicolas Cage entitled "Dream Scenario." While plot details other than its genre are being kept a secret, we know that it will be produced by "Hereditary" filmmaker Ari Aster, as well as written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli. Aster will be joined by his producing partner, Lars Knudsen under the duo's Square Peg producing banner.
Come on, try and say that you're not excited about this. Cage's career resurgence over the past few years has seen him dip his toes into all sorts of genres, from contemplative dramas such as "Pig" to meta comedies like "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Given his off-kilter yet magnetic screen presence, the actor seems like the perfect collaborator for Aster, whose work toes the fine line between pitch-black comedy and abject horror.
What dreams are made of
While Aster might not be directly behind the camera, that doesn't mean the project won't have a similarly dark sense of humor. Borgli's feature directorial debut, "Sick of Myself," premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival to positive reviews. The film, which will also screen at this year's Fantastic Fest, doesn't shy away from the macabre; it centers around a competitive woman who decides to one-up her boyfriend once and for all by consuming a drug that completely destroys the user's skin.
Needless to say, there is already a ton of potential for this project. All of the names involved seem to be very compatible on a creative level, and an up-and-coming director like Borgli could break through into the mainstream thanks to the veteran talents of Cage and Aster. Consider us already excited.
Neither a start date for production nor a prospective release date for the film is known as of yet.