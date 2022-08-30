Nicolas Cage Will Star In Ari Aster-Produced Comedy Dream Scenario

Here's a collaboration that's a match made in heaven. A24 recently announced that they are financing and distributing a new comedy starring Nicolas Cage entitled "Dream Scenario." While plot details other than its genre are being kept a secret, we know that it will be produced by "Hereditary" filmmaker Ari Aster, as well as written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli. Aster will be joined by his producing partner, Lars Knudsen under the duo's Square Peg producing banner.

Come on, try and say that you're not excited about this. Cage's career resurgence over the past few years has seen him dip his toes into all sorts of genres, from contemplative dramas such as "Pig" to meta comedies like "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Given his off-kilter yet magnetic screen presence, the actor seems like the perfect collaborator for Aster, whose work toes the fine line between pitch-black comedy and abject horror.