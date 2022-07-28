V/H/S/99, The Fifth Installment In The Found Footage Horror Series, Is Coming To Shudder
Just when you thought it was safe to hit 'play' on the VCR, Shudder has announced the fifth installment in the popular "V/H/S/" found footage horror series, "V/H/S/99," is heading our way. First launched in 2012, the "V/H/S/" series is a horrific showcase of found-footage short films from some of the best creatives working in horror today from across the globe. The directors attached for the fifth entry are no different, with Maggie Levin ("Into The Dark: My Valentine"), Johannes Roberts ("47 Meters Down," "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City"), Vanessa & Joseph Winter ("Deadstream"), Flying Lotus (musician and director of "Kuso"), and Tyler MacIntyre ("Tragedy Girls," "Patchwork") at the helm. This is the first time (since the first, obviously) that a "V/H/S/" film is bringing in entirely brand new faces to the fold, but it's a welcome return to Shudder.
"'V/H/S/94' set a new bar for what is already a fantastic film franchise, featuring some of the best horror anthology segments in recent memory by an incredible lineup of filmmakers," said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. "We knew immediately that we wanted to continue the series, and what the producers have come up with in 'V/H/S/99' will be the biggest and best film yet in the series, and we can't wait for Shudder members to see it." The story this time around centers on a home video from a teenager that exposes new horrors.
Remembering the horrors of Y2K
"The last year of the '90s was a perfect playground for us" said producer Josh Goldbloom in the official press release. "DVDs surpassed VHS, 'Blair Witch' took the world by storm, and Y2K fears created a sense of apocalyptic dread." Goldbloom continued, saying, "Add to that 6 of the most creative genre filmmakers in the world, and we're confident this is the biggest, baddest, and most wildly savage 'V/H/S' yet!"
Executive producer Michael Schreiber echoed the sentiments, and believes franchise fans are going to love this installment. "Each new film in the series is the chance to showcase a different ensemble of talented and diverse filmmakers, and I'm extremely proud of the work that 'V/H/S/99's' filmmakers have put in to bring their terrifying visions to life," he said.
When "V/H/S/94" debuted on Shudder last year, it set the streaming service's record for most viewers during its opening weekend. Even a year later, "V/H/S/94" continues to be one of the most watched films on the platform. Producers on the film include Goldbloom for Cinepocalypse, Brad Miska for Bloody-Disgusting, David Bruckner ("V/H/S," "The Night House," "Hellraiser"), filmmaking collective Radio Silence (Chad Villella, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, & Tyler Gillett; "Ready or Not," "Scream"), and James Harris. V/H/S/99 is executive produced by Schreiber & Adam Boorstin for Studio71.
"V/H/S/99" will be available to stream on Shudder beginning Thursday, October 20, 2022.