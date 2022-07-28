V/H/S/99, The Fifth Installment In The Found Footage Horror Series, Is Coming To Shudder

Just when you thought it was safe to hit 'play' on the VCR, Shudder has announced the fifth installment in the popular "V/H/S/" found footage horror series, "V/H/S/99," is heading our way. First launched in 2012, the "V/H/S/" series is a horrific showcase of found-footage short films from some of the best creatives working in horror today from across the globe. The directors attached for the fifth entry are no different, with Maggie Levin ("Into The Dark: My Valentine"), Johannes Roberts ("47 Meters Down," "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City"), Vanessa & Joseph Winter ("Deadstream"), Flying Lotus (musician and director of "Kuso"), and Tyler MacIntyre ("Tragedy Girls," "Patchwork") at the helm. This is the first time (since the first, obviously) that a "V/H/S/" film is bringing in entirely brand new faces to the fold, but it's a welcome return to Shudder.

"'V/H/S/94' set a new bar for what is already a fantastic film franchise, featuring some of the best horror anthology segments in recent memory by an incredible lineup of filmmakers," said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. "We knew immediately that we wanted to continue the series, and what the producers have come up with in 'V/H/S/99' will be the biggest and best film yet in the series, and we can't wait for Shudder members to see it." The story this time around centers on a home video from a teenager that exposes new horrors.