Black Adam Reportedly Adds Post-Credits Scene With Ties To The DC Universe

Another day, another report on the continuing fallout from Warner Bros. Discovery's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week. This one, however, includes a small tidbit of good news for those looking forward to a certain comic book movie that's set to "change the hierarchy of power" in the DC Universe.

By now, there's probably little point in rehashing the studio's jaw-dropping revelation that their "Batgirl" movie, always in a somewhat tenuous position due to being greenlit under a different regime with different priorities, would forgo its planned streaming release altogether and simply never see the light of day. The bloodbath affected the animated "Scoob!" sequel as well, with their recent investor's call not doing much to quell the backlash and calm the situation down. Since then, we've received further updates and speculation (and distractions) about the unfolding situation, but the real headline-grabber focuses squarely on the current plans for Warner Bros.' DC movies.

While much remains in the air, we're starting to receive a trickle of new information that heavily suggests that at least one would-be film series may serve a larger purpose in the grand scheme of things. Hint: this will probably make Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson deliriously happy. In a new report by THR on the state of the DC Universe and the "confusion" surrounding the superhero franchise, one stray detail reveals that the upcoming "Black Adam" — The Rock's long-gestating passion project — has undergone test screenings this past June and, reportedly, includes a new post-credits scene that further ties the film into the larger universe.