David Harbour Thought Stranger Things Would Get Canceled After One Season

Rewatching the "Stranger Things" season 1 trailer in 2022 offers a helpful reminder of just how far the Duffer Brothers' series has come since its early days. One of the first things that jumps out is the look. Where season 4 had a budget to rival that of an "Avengers" film, season 1 hews closer aesthetically to the far more modestly-budgeted 1980s classics that inspired it. The show was also marketed much more heavily on its Amblin influences than its horror aspects. For as much as the series borrows equally from the works of Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter, and Stephen King, Netflix clearly felt it was better off being sold as a riff on "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (but with a super-powered girl instead of an alien) than a story in the vein of "It."

The other thing that jumps out is how much the season 1 trailer posits Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) as the series' leads. With the show's young stars being unknowns at the time, it's not surprising Netflix banked more on the adults to appeal to viewers old enough to be nostalgic for the '80s — an era when Ryder starred in movies like "Beetlejuice" and "Heathers." As for Harbour, he was a lesser-known character actor at the time, hoping for his shot at making it big. Just two years before "Stranger Things" premiered, he was still playing roles like — checks notes – Bad Guy Who Denzel Washington Tortures in "The Equalizer."

At the time of filming, however, Harbour wasn't at all convinced "Stranger Things" would be a hit. In fact, as he admitted on a recent interview on the BBC's "The One Show" (via Insider), he figured it wouldn't even last beyond a single season.