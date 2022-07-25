Does Bruce Campbell Really Have A Three-Movie Deal At Marvel Studios?

It's also worth noting that we haven't met the Earth-616 version of Pizza Poppa yet. With a large number of projects left in this saga, the possibilities are pretty endless for where we can finally meet this most important of figures. Maybe he's one of the people replaced by the Skrulls in "Secret Invasion." While he's in space, wherever the Skrulls are holding his true form, what if he ends up in the Collector's collection and crosses paths with the crew of the Benatar in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"? With his strong chin and uncanny ability to take a punch, Pizza Poppa could be recruited into the Thunderbolts potentially alongside US Agent, Yelena Belova, and Baron Zemo.

Considering the actor's experience with zombies, maybe Pizza Poppa borrows a page from Ash's book and takes on the undead in "Marvel Zombies" or "What If?" season 2? Or, and this is probably the most likely scenario as Pizza Poppa always gets paid, Campbell's character might have been stiffed one too many times on the streets of New York City and decides to join the New World Order featured in Sam Wilson's first headlining film as Captain America. Now that would be just too sweet.

No matter where he's called to pop up next, the very serious and always truthful Bruce Campbell will be ready to unleash the Pizza Poppa whenever he's needed. Until the hero of the working class joins Earth's Mightiest Heroes in their fight against Kang the Conqueror across the multiverse, we'll just have to continue speculating on what the other two projects left on his deal with Marvel Studios could be. Because Bruce Campbell has never once told a joke. He is a serious man.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits Blu-ray and DVD on July 26, 2022. It is also available to stream right now on Disney+.