Pizza Poppa Always Gets Paid In A Deleted Scene From Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

It's been 47 wondrous days since the patron saint of pepperoni was first introduced into the MCU, and at long last, Pizza Poppa has returned to us in a deleted scene from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

In case you've forgotten, Bruce Campbell's Pizza Poppa is introduced in the midst of some life-threatening, multiverse-hopping misadventures. America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) are on the run from the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and find themselves strolling through the unrecognizable streets of Earth-838, where the traffic laws are nonsensical. (Red means go? Green means stop?!) Assuming that the rest of the universe's laws are equally insane, America declares that money isn't necessary for food and snags some "free" Pizza Balls from the Pizza Poppa. In her defense, America is a well-traveled teenager and of the 73 universes she's visited, most don't require money. The real villain of this story is quickly revealed to be Doctor Strange himself, who doesn't respond well to the Pizza Poppa rightfully demanding payment. So the "heroic" wizard casts a spell that makes the poor pizza merchant punch himself in the face for three weeks. Three. Weeks.

Why Stephen Strange never thought to use this spell on Thanos remains an unsolvable mystery for another day — the more important question is, what became of Pizza Poppa? We sort of got our answer at the end of the movie, during the post-credits scene which featured the Pizza mogul finally being freed. As it turns out, Sam Raimi shot multiple versions of that button and released another as part of the film's digital release. Witness the much-anticipated return of Pizza Poppa below!