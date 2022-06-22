Pizza Poppa Always Gets Paid In A Deleted Scene From Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
It's been 47 wondrous days since the patron saint of pepperoni was first introduced into the MCU, and at long last, Pizza Poppa has returned to us in a deleted scene from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
In case you've forgotten, Bruce Campbell's Pizza Poppa is introduced in the midst of some life-threatening, multiverse-hopping misadventures. America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) are on the run from the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and find themselves strolling through the unrecognizable streets of Earth-838, where the traffic laws are nonsensical. (Red means go? Green means stop?!) Assuming that the rest of the universe's laws are equally insane, America declares that money isn't necessary for food and snags some "free" Pizza Balls from the Pizza Poppa. In her defense, America is a well-traveled teenager and of the 73 universes she's visited, most don't require money. The real villain of this story is quickly revealed to be Doctor Strange himself, who doesn't respond well to the Pizza Poppa rightfully demanding payment. So the "heroic" wizard casts a spell that makes the poor pizza merchant punch himself in the face for three weeks. Three. Weeks.
Why Stephen Strange never thought to use this spell on Thanos remains an unsolvable mystery for another day — the more important question is, what became of Pizza Poppa? We sort of got our answer at the end of the movie, during the post-credits scene which featured the Pizza mogul finally being freed. As it turns out, Sam Raimi shot multiple versions of that button and released another as part of the film's digital release. Witness the much-anticipated return of Pizza Poppa below!
Pizza Poppa returns
Wait a sec, they forgot to add on the dramatic line of text where they assure us that "Pizza Poppa will return." But it's fine. We all know that when Kevin Feige promised to unveil the plan for the MCU's phase 4, he was referring to the Pizza Poppa long game. You see, Pizza Poppa has a very special set of skills — and it's not just rolling pizza dough. That deleted scene declaration was made with the determination of someone who's planning to hunt down Stephen Stranger and make him pay ... for the food he stole.
Until that inevitable pizza-themed conclusion to the Strange trilogy is released, fans can now enjoy the delectable few minutes of Pizza Poppa content from the comfort of their own homes. Sam Raimi's entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hit Disney+ today, in IMAX and widescreen. The "Doctor Strange" sequel is coming at a big time for Disney+ — June marks the "Ms. Marvel" debut and the end of the "Star Wars" spinoff series, "Obi-Wan." It's almost making up for lost time, given that this also marks the film Marvel movie of the year to hit the streamer (since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and it's ugly stepsister, "Morbius" are tied up in Sony distribution).
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is also available to buy on digital and for fans of physical media, the film will soon be available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD July 26, 2022.
In Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.