Superhero Bits: Thor: Love And Thunder Character Posters, The Scrapped Gotham P.D. Show & More

Much remains mysterious about "Loki" season 2 but we know that it's happening and now, thanks to the folks at ScreenRant, we know at least one more actor who is coming back to the MCU fold. Eugene Cordero, who played Casey in the first season, has confirmed that he will indeed be reprising the role. Says Cordero:

"Yes, yes, you can [look forward to more Casey]. You know, I can't [tease anything], because I don't even know. There's so many passwords and passcodes that I have to fill out just to even look at the pages that I'm on, and the way that it works is things constantly change in a great way. There's so many moving parts in that universe that things keep changing, so I can't really nail it down, but I'm excited. I'm excited to do more and I don't know to what capacity I'll be able to be a part of it, but I'm excited to do it. So yeah, get ready, it'll be fun, I hope? No, it will be, it'll be great. [Chuckles]"

So yeah, unfortunately, Cordero had to say a lot to say very little, but at least we know one member of the Time Variance Authority will be in place trying to keep the timeline together.