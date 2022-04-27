Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Release Date Changed To Escape The Wrath Of Avatar 2

It seems the gods, aka the decision-makers at Warner Bros., have decided it is not wise for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" to go directly up against James Cameron's "Avatar 2," aka "Avatar: The Way of Water." That being the case, the studio has provided at least a little bit of cushion between these two blockbusters sequels, though they will still largely be in one another's way come December.

According to Deadline, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will now hit theaters on December 21 of this year, whereas Disney's "Avatar" sequel is currently scheduled to arrive on December 16. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. shifted up the release date for the "Shazam" sequel, which put it on the same date as Cameron's long-awaited follow-up to his 2009 sci-fi blockbusters. As I argued at the time, that was a very bad idea, as "Avatar: The Way of Water" is poised to make a ridiculous amount of money.

Let us not forget that the original "Avatar" at $2.84 billion worldwide is the highest-grossing movie of all time. Even if the sequel does a fraction of that, it's poised to be one of the biggest movies of the last few years. All due respect to "Shazam!" but we're talking about a movie that made $366 million. It is no contest. David F. Sandberg's sequel does have breakout potential though, so it is good that the film won't be doomed to fail out of the gate.