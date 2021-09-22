Stephen Lang To Lead Hawkeye: Wastelanders Scripted Podcast For Marvel And SiriusXM
SiriusXM continues to expand its line of Marvel podcasts with "Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye," a new 10-episode scripted series that will feature Stephen Lang ("Avatar," "Don't Breathe") as the voice of the Avenger and archer extraordinaire. Jeremy Renner has his own live-action "Hawkeye" series coming to Disney+ on November 24, 2021, but before that, you'll be able to hear the audio adventures of Old Man Hawkeye on SiriusXM. This version of the character is a surly sideshow freak who is losing his sight, not unlike Lang's character, the Blind Man, most recently seen in "Don't Breathe 2."
"Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye" will co-star Sasha Lane as Hawkeye's daughter, Ash. Lane played Hunter C-20 in "Loki" this summer, so she's already an MCU alum. In addition to her and Lang, the podcast will feature the voices of Jess Barbagallo as Max, Michelle Hurd as Bobbi Morse/Mockingbird, Bobby Moreno as Junior, Joe Morton as Ringmaster, Tracie Thoms as Kate Bishop, and Lea DeLaria as Raven/Mystique.
Mystique is the character that Jennifer Lawrence played in the "X-Men" movies, while Hailee Steinfeld will portray Kate Bishop in the upcoming Disney+ "Hawkeye" series. Morton played Cyborg's father in "Justice League," but this time, he's voicing a more villainous character.
Ringmaster features heavily in the first teaser for "Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye," which you can hear below. In it, Hawkeye grunts while Ringmaster name-drops other villains like Baron Zemo, Doctor Doom, and the Thunderbolts, who killed off all the heroes in this timeline. He also likens Hawkeye and heroes of his breed to figures from American folklore such as Paul Bunyan, Pecos Bill, and John Henry.
"Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye" is written by J. Holtham and directed by Rachel Chavkin.
Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye Podcast Teaser
Marvel debuted its first scripted podcast, "Wolverine: The Long Night," back in 2018, with the selling point that it would offer a "true crime" twist on everyone's favorite mutant with adamantium claws. Since then, it has offered further fictional adventures with "Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord," which is set "in a shadowy alternate future" and "finds Peter Quill (Timothy Busfield) and Rocket (Chris Elliott) a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during their glory days."
Now, it's continuing the "Wastelanders" story with this "Hawkeye" podcast. Here's the synopsis for "Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye:"
Thirty years ago, the villains of the world rose up and killed all the heroes. Well, all the heroes that mattered. The sole survivor of the Avengers, Hawkeye (Lang) is now a sideshow freak, re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences. He's surly, broken, and losing his sight, but there's still that fire in him to be a hero, to avenge his friends. And he's ready to do what needs to be done: killing every last person responsible for the deaths of those he loved the most.
When the Brotherhood Traveling Circus, Carnival and Ringmaster's Road Show arrives at the Kingdom (in the territory formerly known as the southwest desert), Hawkeye gets an unexpected visitor, his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash (Lane). On her own mission for vengeance after losing her best friend, Ash insists on following Hawkeye on his secret mission. In a world without heroes, Ash learns what a true hero can really be.
"Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye" premieres on SiriusXM on October 4, 2021.