Stephen Lang To Lead Hawkeye: Wastelanders Scripted Podcast For Marvel And SiriusXM

SiriusXM continues to expand its line of Marvel podcasts with "Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye," a new 10-episode scripted series that will feature Stephen Lang ("Avatar," "Don't Breathe") as the voice of the Avenger and archer extraordinaire. Jeremy Renner has his own live-action "Hawkeye" series coming to Disney+ on November 24, 2021, but before that, you'll be able to hear the audio adventures of Old Man Hawkeye on SiriusXM. This version of the character is a surly sideshow freak who is losing his sight, not unlike Lang's character, the Blind Man, most recently seen in "Don't Breathe 2."

"Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye" will co-star Sasha Lane as Hawkeye's daughter, Ash. Lane played Hunter C-20 in "Loki" this summer, so she's already an MCU alum. In addition to her and Lang, the podcast will feature the voices of Jess Barbagallo as Max, Michelle Hurd as Bobbi Morse/Mockingbird, Bobby Moreno as Junior, Joe Morton as Ringmaster, Tracie Thoms as Kate Bishop, and Lea DeLaria as Raven/Mystique.

Mystique is the character that Jennifer Lawrence played in the "X-Men" movies, while Hailee Steinfeld will portray Kate Bishop in the upcoming Disney+ "Hawkeye" series. Morton played Cyborg's father in "Justice League," but this time, he's voicing a more villainous character.

Ringmaster features heavily in the first teaser for "Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye," which you can hear below. In it, Hawkeye grunts while Ringmaster name-drops other villains like Baron Zemo, Doctor Doom, and the Thunderbolts, who killed off all the heroes in this timeline. He also likens Hawkeye and heroes of his breed to figures from American folklore such as Paul Bunyan, Pecos Bill, and John Henry.

"Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye" is written by J. Holtham and directed by Rachel Chavkin.