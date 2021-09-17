New Hawkeye Image Shows Off Clint And Kate And Bows And Arrows

"Hawkeye," the next live-action streaming series from Marvel Studios, is coming your way on November 24. It's one of those Disney+ shows you should keep on your radar. Jeremy Renner's archer extraordinaire, Clint Barton, AKA Hawkeye, is the only founding Avenger who hasn't had a shot at his own solo adventure yet. Even here, he's not exactly alone, since he has fan-favorite character, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), accompanying him.

She's making her official debut now in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which brings us one step closer, maybe, to a Young Avengers movie. Either way, "Hawkeye" is one of the 47 titles featured in Entertainment Weekly's look at new and returning shows this fall. The magazine showcases it with a new promo image, where you can see Clint and Kate suited up and ready for action:

If you're wondering what you can expect from "Hawkeye," executive producer Trinh Tran had this to say about the hero:

"There's the family man that we've portrayed, a more serious character who is no-nonsense and gets through what he needs to do to accomplish the mission. But here he's pit against Kate, who is super energetic — and at times annoying. It's putting the two of them together and seeing what comes out of that."