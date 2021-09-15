Daily Podcast: What If...? Spoiler Discussion – What If Killmonger Rescued Tony Stark?

On the September 15, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to have a spoiler discussion about "What If...?" episode 6 "What If Killmonger Saved Tony Stark?

Opening Banter:

In The Spoiler Room: "What If...?" Episode 6 "What If Killmonger Saved Tony Stark?"

Feedback

Brief reactions

Breakdown

Speculation

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.