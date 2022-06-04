Sideshow's The Mandalorian And Grogu Premium Format Statue Balances The Force [Exclusive]

Our friends at Sideshow Collectibles have flown the Razor Crest to our home planet to deliver one of their coolest Star Wars collectibles yet: The Mandalorian and Grogu Premium Format Statue, which we were lucky enough to get to unbox. As you will see in said unboxing, this pairing of the armored lone wolf Din Djarin and his faithful cub Grogu cuts an iconic pose that will defy gravity once it rests on your shelf.

A hybrid of polystone and ABS (that Grogu pram is made out of light plastic for a reason), The Mandalorian and Grogu Premium Format piece stands at 20" inches tall and 14.7" inches wide. Produced in a Limited Edition run of 7500 at a retail price of $635 (with payment plan options), it's hard to imagine a statue that better exemplifies the bond between these two characters from the hit Disney+ series "The Mandalorian," which recently completed filming on its hotly-anticipated third season.

