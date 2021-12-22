Sideshow's Cable Premium Format Figure Brings Out The Big Guns [Exclusive]

The folks at Sideshow sent along a copy of their super bulky, hyper-manly Cable Premium Format Figure depicting the battle-hardened X-Force leader. Coming in at a mighty 24.5-inches tall, this piece has future warrior Nathan Summers packing some serious heat with perhaps the biggest guns this side of a Naval destroyer. Retailing for $710 dollars with the option of an affordable payment plan, the statue packs so many incredible details and we want to get to all of them in the flash of a time travel vortex!

