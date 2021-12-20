Sideshow's Batman Premium Format Statue Might Have The Best Batsuit Ever Designed [Exclusive]

The great thing about these statues is the level of detail extends 360 degrees, so every angle has cool features. When you turn it around, you can see not only how swole Batman is, but also the way the costume fits together. It's somewhere between Ben Affleck's bulky, Frank Miller-inspired outfit from the Zack Snyder movies and the "Arkham Asylum" video game version of the suit. From the looks of it, it almost seems like Bruce Wayne has to be bolted into this thing, and the way all the pieces interconnect is amazing. The different armor plates also emphasize the "knight" aspect of The Dark Knight, similar to what Christopher Nolan did in his trilogy. The bottom of his utility belt here clearly displays the first of several hidden Bat-symbols in the costume.