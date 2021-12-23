Sideshow's Wolverine Premium Format Statue Is Loaded With Berserker Rage [Exclusive]

Our pals at the always-incredible Sideshow Collectibles have provided us with a copy of their wicked cool Wolverine Premium Format Statue, part of their continuing X-Men lineup. At 15.5-inches tall this polystone work of art is not the most gargantuan thing the company has ever put out... in fact we just reviewed the 24.5-inch Cable Premium Format that would tower over this guy.

That's part of the point, though, as the character in the 616 Marvel comics is only supposed to be a scrappy five-foot-three. Thus, if you're collecting some of the other pieces in this line Logan should be perfectly proportional with his fellow teammates! With a limited edition run of 4000 at a retail price of $575 (with payment plan options) this is a very good value, especially for one of the most iconic superheroes of all-time.

