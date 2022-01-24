Sideshow's Avengers Assemble Thanos Statue Throws Down The Gauntlet [Exclusive]

Our friends at Sideshow Collectibles have provided us with an opportunity to unbox a standout piece in their continuing Avengers Assemble line, and it's the mack daddy villain of the Marvel Universe: Thanos. At 23 inches tall, this polyresin Mad Titan is looking to collect all the Infinity Stones for his gauntlet, but not if you collect him first.

At a retail price of $590 dollars (with payment plan options), this is the Modern Version of Thanos and is nearly sold out, so grab him before some other intrepid collector does. A Classic Version that more closely resembles his original appearance as drawn by George Perez in "The Infinity Gauntlet" comics is also available.

