Daily Podcast: Star Wars Celebration Day 1 Recap, True Detective Season 4, And A Gran Turismo Movie
On the May 27, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson talks about the latest film and TV news, including a reaction to the first two episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," casting news about "True Detective" season 4, and a broad recap of Star Wars Celebration Day 1.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
-
Gran Turismo Movie In The Works At Sony, Neill Blomkamp Might Direct
-
- Obi-Wan Kenobi reaction from Peter, Brad, and Bryan Young
-
Jon Watts' Star Wars Series Titled Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Will Star Jude Law
-
-
Andor Will Arrive In August, Star Wars Prequel Series Will Consist Of Two 12-Episode Seasons
-
Willow Trailer: Lucasfilm's Fantasy Epic Continues On Disney+
-
Indiana Jones 5 First Look: It's Not The Years, It's The Mileage
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.