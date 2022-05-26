Gran Turismo Movie In The Works At Sony, Neill Blomkamp Might Direct

PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures are collaborating once again to bring a video game adaptation to the big screen, this time with the popular racing simulator, "Gran Turismo." The two companies took in hundreds of millions with their collaboration for "Uncharted," and with "Gran Turismo" serving as the most popular game on the PlayStation console, it's clear they're hoping to make lightning strike twice.

First created by Polyphony and Kazunori Yamauchi all the way back in 1997, "Gran Turismo" is currently in its seventh installment, with the series having sold more than 85 million copies. The game's popularity is due in large part to its state-of-the-art graphics, precise driving physics, and near-perfect attention to detail with its vehicles. The project is reported to be in early development, with Deadline alleging that Neill Blomkamp ("District 9," "Elysium," "Chappie") is being eyed to direct the film.

Word has it that a "Gran Turismo" TV series is also in development, with the hopes of it heading to a streaming service.

"Gran Turismo" joins the growing roster of Sony and PlayStation's game adaptations including the "Ghost of Tsushima" directed by Chad Stahelski of "John Wick" fame, the TV series "The Last of Us" from "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin at HBO, and the "Twisted Metal" series with Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and Neve Campbell for Peacock.