Gran Turismo Movie In The Works At Sony, Neill Blomkamp Might Direct
PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures are collaborating once again to bring a video game adaptation to the big screen, this time with the popular racing simulator, "Gran Turismo." The two companies took in hundreds of millions with their collaboration for "Uncharted," and with "Gran Turismo" serving as the most popular game on the PlayStation console, it's clear they're hoping to make lightning strike twice.
First created by Polyphony and Kazunori Yamauchi all the way back in 1997, "Gran Turismo" is currently in its seventh installment, with the series having sold more than 85 million copies. The game's popularity is due in large part to its state-of-the-art graphics, precise driving physics, and near-perfect attention to detail with its vehicles. The project is reported to be in early development, with Deadline alleging that Neill Blomkamp ("District 9," "Elysium," "Chappie") is being eyed to direct the film.
Word has it that a "Gran Turismo" TV series is also in development, with the hopes of it heading to a streaming service.
"Gran Turismo" joins the growing roster of Sony and PlayStation's game adaptations including the "Ghost of Tsushima" directed by Chad Stahelski of "John Wick" fame, the TV series "The Last of Us" from "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin at HBO, and the "Twisted Metal" series with Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and Neve Campbell for Peacock.
How does one even make a Gran Turismo movie?
"Gran Turismo" is ridiculously popular, but there's one problem — there's no plot. The "Gran Turismo" games are hyper-realistic racing simulators that feature licensed vehicles and accurate driving physics emulation, allowing players the fantasy of actually driving sports cars at high speeds. There's a reason the game has included the subtitle "The Real Driving Simulator" since 2004. So I can't help but wonder ... what the hell does a "Gran Turismo" movie even look like?
I'd assume that the film would use actual cars, but then again, maybe they're going to stick with the impressive graphics the games are known for and develop a computer-animated film. The only real characters in "Gran Turismo" are you, the player, so whoever writes the script pretty much has an empty slate and an extremely hot IP.
Then again, if they're looking toward Neill Blomkamp, maybe we'll get something truly off the wall. A gritty reboot of "Cars?" Lay it on me. "Gone in 60 Seconds" but sleeker? I'll take it. "Fast & the Furious" without Vin Diesel off-screen drama? EVEN BETTER! The sky is truly the limit when it comes to adapting the property, so here's hoping Blomkamp, or whoever they eventually grab, takes a massive swing and gives us something wildly unpredictable.