Reality Bites Is Getting Turned Into A TV Series At Peacock

NBCUniversal continues to invest in exciting exclusive content, with many of their new series inspired by existing Universal IP. The latest beloved property to get the reboot treatment comes in the form of the Gen X favorite, "Reality Bites."

The romantic comedy was penned by Helen Childress and directed by Ben Stiller in his feature directorial debut. The film boasted a ridiculously impressive cast featuring Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Stiller, and supporting performances from Janeane Garofalo and Steve Zahn. This is the second time NBCUniversal has attempted to breathe new life into "Reality Bites" after plans for a series in 2013 never came to fruition. The new Peacock series will bring back Helen Childress to write the episodes, positioned as a "reframing" of her original film.

The original story focused on the idealistic-to-a-fault Lelaina Pierce (Ryder) as she and her core group of friends make the transition from the freedom of college life and enter the world of adulthood in the mid-'90s. The 1990s were a decade of massive social, cultural, political, and technological changes, which made coming-of-age even more complicated than usual. While Stiller is not currently attached to direct any episodes, Childress will also serve as an executive producer alongside Jenna Bans, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny DeVito and Casey Kyber, with Shamberg, Sher, and DeVito having produced the original movie. Bans was a co-executive producer with Childress on the NBC series "Good Girls," which was canceled way too soon and I may or may not still be bitter about it.