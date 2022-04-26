Wolf Like Me Season 2 Is Coming To Peacock

Great news for fans of the Isla Fisher and Josh Gad comedy-drama "Wolf Like Me," as the Peacock series has been renewed for a second season.

The critically acclaimed genre bender from Abe Forsythe ("Ned," "Down Under," "Little Monsters") features Gad as a widower named Gary living in suburban South Australia with his daughter Emma. In an odd coincidence of events, the duo continue running into a woman named Mary (Fisher). The kindness she shows one day when Emma is struggling with a panic attack endears Gary, who agrees to go on a date with her. Unfortunately, their night comes to an end when Mary darts out the door, desperate to keep her secret (which the title gives away) from Gary. The truth doesn't scare Gary away, and together the two try to figure out how to make their budding relationship work. The first six episodes made the show a fast favorite, and Peacock believes in this manic-lycanthrope-dream-girl story enough to give us more.

"We are over the moon that Wolf Like Me's unique and high-stakes love story resonated so strongly with Peacock viewers," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in an official statement. "Josh and Isla's critically-acclaimed performances in this beloved romantic dramedy were exquisite and we can't wait to see what Abe Forsythe and our partners at Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content come up with for season two."

This renewal is the latest in a slew of green lights for Peacock, including "Girls5eva," "Rutherford Falls," "One of Us is Lying," "Bel-Air," and "We Are Lady Parts."