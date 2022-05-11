Borat 2 Director Jason Woliner Has Been Shooting A Mysterious New Peacock Comedy Series For Over A Decade

Jason Woliner, the director of "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" (or just "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" if ya nasty), has just nabbed a straight-to-series order for a mysterious project from the fine folks at Peacock. Woliner has allegedly been shooting the currently untitled series for over a decade, in between his other directorial efforts like episodes of "Nathan For You," and the trilogy of Brett Gelman specials on Adult Swim. The project comes from executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and Caviar, the company behind Netflix's "Cheer" and the Academy Award-winning film "Sound of Metal." Little is known about Woliner's new series, but Peacock has been describing it as a "mind-bending project" that "mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale."

As to be expected, the series is said to follow a similar format to Woliner's previous works, which means we can expect to see the lines between fiction and reality blurred beyond recognition, and unsuspecting participants completely telling on themselves with how they interact with whatever Woliner has put before them. Peacock says that the series "continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists," and since he's been shooting the project for over a decade, it's safe to assume we're going to be watching an evolution of reactions.