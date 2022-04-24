Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson & Uma Thurman In Dark Comedy The Kill Room
Deathstroke the Terminator has entered the kill room, and chances are, there will be some murder and mayhem. Joe Manganiello, whose time as Deathstroke in the DC Extended Universe was cut short, is set to star alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman in the recently announced dark comedy "The Kill Room." The film will mark an onscreen reunion for Jackson and Thurman, who appeared onstage together with their "Pulp Fiction" co-star John Travolta at the Academy Awards last month.
Manganiello will play a hitman who becomes involved in a money-laundering scheme with his boss and an art dealer, played by Jackson and Thurman, respectively. The scheme, per Deadline, "accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman's character to play the art world against the underworld."
"The Kill Room" is written by Jonathan Jacobson and it marks the sophomore directorial effort of Nicol Paone, who previously helmed "Friendsgiving." Production on "The Kill Room" will begin this spring in New York and New Jersey, and Yale Entertainment will reportedly be shopping it around for distribution at the Cannes Film Festival next month. The movie has a long list of producers and production companies behind it, including Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes for Yale Productions; Thurman, Paone, Dannielle Thomas, and Jason Weinberg for Untitled Entertainment; and Anne Clements for Idiot Savant Pictures and William Rosenfeld for Such Content.
Manganiello is getting in on the moon craze, too
Manganiello can currently be seen in "Metal Lords," a teen dramedy written by "Game of Thrones" co-showrunner D.B. Weiss and starring Jaeden Martell ("It"). The film premiered on Netflix earlier this month. Last year, Manganiello had added scenes as Deathstroke in "Zack Snyder's Justice League," and he and several returning actors from Snyder's "Army of the Dead" are set to lend their voices to the animated prequel series, "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas."
Manganiello is also getting in on the moon craze in Hollywood this year, as seen in movies and shows such as "Moonfall," "Moon Knight," "Moonshot," and the in-development "Moonland." His contribution to the growing quasi-genre of moon-titled projects is the upcoming "Moonhaven." This AMC+ series, which premieres on June 30, 2022, co-stars Dominic Monaghan ("Lost," "The Lord of the Rings"), and it does appear to use the moon as an actual setting, with Manganiello even saying, "See you on the moon!" in a recent promo.
As for Manganiello's "Kill Room" co-stars, Thurman and Jackson, they both have shows streaming on Apple TV+ right now. Thurman appears in "Suspicion," while Jackson stars in "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey."
"The Kill Room" doesn't have a release date yet, but we'll keep you updated as production continues.