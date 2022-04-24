Joe Manganiello Joins Samuel L. Jackson & Uma Thurman In Dark Comedy The Kill Room

Deathstroke the Terminator has entered the kill room, and chances are, there will be some murder and mayhem. Joe Manganiello, whose time as Deathstroke in the DC Extended Universe was cut short, is set to star alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman in the recently announced dark comedy "The Kill Room." The film will mark an onscreen reunion for Jackson and Thurman, who appeared onstage together with their "Pulp Fiction" co-star John Travolta at the Academy Awards last month.

Manganiello will play a hitman who becomes involved in a money-laundering scheme with his boss and an art dealer, played by Jackson and Thurman, respectively. The scheme, per Deadline, "accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman's character to play the art world against the underworld."

"The Kill Room" is written by Jonathan Jacobson and it marks the sophomore directorial effort of Nicol Paone, who previously helmed "Friendsgiving." Production on "The Kill Room" will begin this spring in New York and New Jersey, and Yale Entertainment will reportedly be shopping it around for distribution at the Cannes Film Festival next month. The movie has a long list of producers and production companies behind it, including Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes for Yale Productions; Thurman, Paone, Dannielle Thomas, and Jason Weinberg for Untitled Entertainment; and Anne Clements for Idiot Savant Pictures and William Rosenfeld for Such Content.