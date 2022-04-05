Hollywood's Moon Obsession Continues As Jorma Taccone Signs On To Direct Moonland

In February, the moon fell in Roland Emmerich's sci-fi disaster movie, "Moonfall." In March, the moon was then shot — full of love — in the HBO Max rom-com, "Moonshot." In April, we are happy to report that director Jorma Taccone is here to pick the moon up and keep running with it in a film called "Moonland."

Since the script for "Moonland" is written by Bret McKenzie — one half of the musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords — and since Taccone himself is one third of the musical comedy trio, The Lonely Island, "Moonland" will serve as the movie equivalent of a mock-rock supergroup. The story, according to The Ankler, "follows an 11-year-old girl who builds a flying bicycle that takes her to a magical world where she quickly gets wrapped up in an exciting adventure that sees her escaping capture and helping a knight rescue a princess."

The image of a flying bicycle immediately brings to mind the one passing over the moon in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," but "Moonland" draws more direct inspiration from a couple of other '80s movies.