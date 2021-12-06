MacGruber Trailer: Will Forte Is Back To Rip More Throats, This Time On Peacock

Those who were weaned on the likes of resourceful MacGuyvers, spine-ripping "Predators," and men who "Die Hard" on their TV screens know that these "Over the Top" action films were rarely winking at their audience or trying to be funny, which is part of their lasting appeal. "Saturday Night Live" crafted a love letter to these "Action Jacksons" in the form of uber-patriot and action "Commando" (a former Green Beret, Navy SEAL, and Army Ranger, if anyone's keeping track) MacGruber. Throat rips, dick shots, and balls-to-the-wall action are routine for the walking "Lethal Weapon." A 2010 feature film adaptation shot to "Number One With A Bullet" and gained a cult following. A decade later, the steely-eyed man with the "Blue Steel" by his side is getting a television continuation of his "Uncommon Valor." MacGyver fans rejoice!

The "MacGruber" series is set to premiere in mid-December on NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service. It stars Will Forte, reprising his role as the titular hero alongside returning players Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe fighting in a "Dead Heat" against Billy Zane's unhinged military commander. The synopsis:

After rotting in prison for over a decade, America's ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Will Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Zane). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Phillippe) in order to defeat the forces of evil.

Check out the trailer for the "MacGruber" series below.