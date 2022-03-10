Metal Lords Trailer: A Love Letter To Heavy Metal

Today we have a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix film "Metal Lords," and it's very close to my metallic little heart. This is the story of teenage misfits Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) and Kevin (Jaeden Martell), who are obsessed with heavy metal music. Their goal is to win the Battle of the Bands, and get out their metal side. The film also stars Joe Manganiello, Brett Gelman, and Isis Hainsworth. The film is rated R, so do keep that in mind. Also be aware that though this trailer is about a bunch of kids, the language is salty, including one of the big words — as they say in the trailer — that you can't say in America.

I love this trailer so much, friends. No one knew I was into metal when I was in high school, but I was absolutely on the same page as these kids. I looked at a few moments to get a sense of what they're listening to in the trailer, and I found some nods. There's Black Sabbath, Arkham, a pic of Ozzy Osbourne, Medusa, Danzig, Hunter wears an Anthrax shirt, they're using EVH speakers, and there is a poster of Eddie Van Halen on the wall behind them.