Metal Lords First Look: Game Of Thrones Co-Creator Takes On Rock Music

Weiss, who has written the film and is working as a producer alongside Greg Shapiro, revealed to EW that he planned to make "Metal Lords" with Shapiro way back in 2010. The project was put on hold when Weiss teamed up with David Benioff to work on "Game of Thrones," and the rest is TV history. For this second attempt, Peter Sollett, who previously directed teen-themed movies like "Raising Victor Vargas" and "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist," will direct. I imagine that working on something that feels a little more low stakes probably felt like taking a vacation after being stuck in the world of Westeros for a few years, and it's interesting to hear that this is a project that has been on Weiss' mind for quite a bit.

In the same EW interview, Weiss spoke very fondly of his young cast, and how different it has felt to get back to working on more realistic stories after mentally living in Westeros for so long. As Weiss explained it, "The more grounded something is, the more it is just about the human beings at the center of it ... They really held down that part of the movie in a way that was insanely impressive to me."

"Metal Lords" will be head banging its way onto Netflix on April 8, 2022, which gives you plenty of time to prep for all of the metal references that will inevitably be coming your way.