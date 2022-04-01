The Kill Room: Samuel L. Jackson And Uma Thurman To Reunite For Dark Comedy

"The Kill Room" follows a hitman and his boss (Jackson), alongside an art dealer (Thurman), who gets embroiled in a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight, "avant-garde sensation." Other details about the dark comedy remain scant at the moment, but production is expected to begin in spring in New Jersey and New York.

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes are set to produce the upcoming film under their Yale Productions banner, alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures, Paone, Thurman, Dannielle Thomas, and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment. Yale's freshly-launched sales and distribution banner, Great Escape, is set to handle international sales and the co-repping of U.S. rights with ICM.

Paone went on to express their sentiments about a project involving Jackson and Thurman:

"Getting to make The Kill Room — an already incredible script — with Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson, is beyond my wildest dreams. Every moment they're on screen, they are both enviable and eye-catching. I am eternally grateful to both of them for saying yes, and I am thrilled to bring this to life alongside Anne Clements and Yale Productions."

Levine and Beckerman also commented about the sheer power of the Jackson-Thurman duo:

"The combination of Uma and Sam for this project is a dream come true. We are certain that Nicol is going to deliver a special film, and one that strikes the perfect balance between dark humor and edge-of-your-seat thrills."

Thurman currently appears in the Showtime series, "Super Pumped," wherein she plays Arianna Huffington. Meanwhile, Jackson can be seen in "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey," available on Apple TV+.

No further details about the cast or plot of "The Kill Room" have been revealed yet.