Suspicion Trailer: Uma Thurman Trusts No One In This Apple TV+ Miniseries

We've all had our fun teasing Apple TV+ for sometimes looking like the runt of the streaming service litter, but the little one is now on track for a serious glow-up period. In 2021, even with a limited library, Apple-produced originals managed to stand out and even win a few new subscribers. I'm mostly talking about our favorite mustache dad, "Ted Lasso," but similar praise has been afforded to the likes of "Dickinson," "Foundation," and "Servant." As the year chugged along, the streamer even put in the work to acquire some heavy-hitting award contenders, like "The Tragedy of Macbeth" and "CODA." But it seems like this was just the beginning, because AppleTV+ has even more coming — especially when it comes to shows.

More than a few intriguing titles are set to arrive later this year, including the Ben Stiller-produced sci-fi tale "Severance," the murder mystery from Christopher Miller ("21 Jump Street," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse") "The Afterparty," and "Disclaimer," a Cate Blanchett-led thriller series written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Alfonso Cuarón ("Roma," "Children of Men"). Now we're getting our first glimpse at yet another exciting title, "Suspicion." The scandalous new drama stars Uma Thurman, an accompanying ensemble cast, and an intense abduction case. A whodunit tale that's brimming with secrets, the series comes from BAFTA nominee Rob Williams ("Man in the High Castle") and Emmy-nominee Chris Long ("The Americans"), with producer Darin McLeod ("Watchmen").