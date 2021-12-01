Alfonso Cuaron Apple Series Disclaimer Will Star Cate Blanchett And Kevin Kline

Apple revealed today that the Alfonso Cuarón thriller series "Disclaimer" will star Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. The show, which Cuarón will write, direct and executive produce, is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. The show has Blanchett playing the wonderfully named character Catherine Ravenscroft, "a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone."

Here's the book synopsis in case you want more info:

Finding a mysterious novel at her bedside plunges documentary filmmaker Catherine Ravenscroft into a living nightmare. Though ostensibly fiction, The Perfect Stranger recreates in vivid, unmistakable detail the terrible day she became hostage to a dark secret, a secret that only one other person knew—and that person is dead.Intertwined with Catherine's narrative is that of Stephen Brigstocke, a grieving widower who discovered among his late wife's possessions a manuscript that horrifies him. Convinced that it tells the truth, he cannot rest until he shares it not only with Catherine but also with her husband and son. As Catherine's world falls apart, she knows that the only way forward is to confront Brigstocke and tell him what really happened that day, even if the reality is even more agonizing than what he currently believes.Disclaimer is about a normal woman whose entire life is changed in one fateful day, when her past finally catches up with her. A breathtakingly suspenseful debut novel, it captures the consuming desire for revenge, and the terrible price we pay for hiding the truth.

Blanchett, Kline, and Cuarón working together sounds pretty damn great, as does the fact that the series will be shot by cinematographers Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel. Really, though, Kline's comeback is what I'm most excited about. Kline is a great actor, but his live-action output has been absent for a while. However, in 2021, he appeared in the films "The Starling" and "The Good House," and now he's joining this Apple TV+ series. Welcome back, Kevin Kline!