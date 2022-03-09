Will Forte And Lana Condor Join John Cena In Coyote Vs. Acme

"Coyote vs. Acme," the new live-action/animated hybrid from Warner Bros. announced some new cast members today, and boy does this movie sound like it's shaping up to be something special. Joining the already announced human Looney Tune John Cena as the big, bad lawyer of the Acme Corporation, is Will Forte as Wile E. Coyote's down-on-his-luck lawyer, and "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" star Lana Condor in a yet-to-be-named role. Based on the hilarious New Yorker article of the same name, "Coyote vs. Acme" centers on Wile E. Coyote who after years of being beaten, blown up, and thrown into boulders by the seemingly defective Acme products, decides to hire a billboard lawyer to sue the corporation for negligence. The American legal system is a pain on its own, but the Acme corporation is represented by a no-nonsense attorney who just so happens to be Forte's character's former boss.

The film is being directed by Dave Green ("Earth to Echo," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows") from a script by Samy Burch ("Crown Prince," "Bev"), and is being produced by the former president of animation and innovative technology at Warner Bros. Pictures, Chris DeFaria ... and James "R-rated Scooby-Doo" Gunn.

Did I make that exact same James Gunn joke in the announcement for Cena's casting? Yes, yes I did. But it's a good enough joke that I have no shame in reusing it, and I secretly hope that if enough people talk about it, maybe I'll finally get the canonical representation of gay Velma that Gunn tried to make happen!