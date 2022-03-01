Official Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Funko Pops Reveal One Strange Cast

There are currently two prevailing theories. In Marvel Comics mythology, there are two Saras associated with Doctor Strange and his adjacent cast of characters. The first is Sara Wolfe. She is of Native American heritage thanks to her great-grandfather, who was the shaman of their clan. But instead of following in her footsteps, she became Strange's secretary and a love interest for Wong. However, since Wong had been promised to another due to an arranged marriage, their relationship could not blossom. If this toy is of Sara Wolfe, it's possible that they may have tweaked some things in her backstory so that she actually does follow her family down the path of the mystic arts. And while they're at it, maybe Wong is an eligible bachelor that develops a thing for Sara. Sure, Strange couldn't make things work with Christine when he was Sorcerer Supreme due to the responsibilities of the position, but things could be different for Wong.

The second potential option is Sara Krowler. Although, she's probably better known as Baroness Mordo. Yep, as in the same Mordo family as Chiwetel Ejiofor's character Karl Mordo AKA Master Mordo. Sara is Karl's mother. Though she is traditionally depicted as a human with low-level magical abilities in the comics, she was surrounded by people who studied powerful magic. It's possible that her MCU counterpart has learned enough from her father and husband (or other teachers) that she has become a master in her own right. And as a result, she could have fostered that interest in her son, who grows up to fight alongside the Ancient One before breaking away and targeting other magic users.

Out of the two options, I feel like Baroness Mordo might be the cooler of the two. The only thing that gives me pause about it is that she doesn't exactly look old enough to be Master Mordo's mother. But then again, these people know magic, which does have many applications beyond messing with the multiverse. For instance, someone might use magic to make themselves look younger than they actually are. And we're dealing with a world where time travel and the multiverse have already been established as real; There are certainly ways to make it possible for Master Mordo to exist alongside the young version of his mother. But for now, we'll just have to speculate away as we wait for official confirmation about who this unknown Sara turns out to be.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor hits theaters on May 6, 2022.