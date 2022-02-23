Doctor Strange 2 Producer Says The Team-Up With Scarlet Witch Has Some Unexpected Turns

The next time we see Benedict Cumberbatch's former Sorcerer Supreme on the big screen, he'll have to deal with the consequences of messing with the multiverse. Luckily, Doctor Strange will have Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff to help him with whatever challenges he comes across. While speaking to Disney's D23 Magazine (via The Direct), producer Richie Palmer discusses this partnership without giving too much away. Although, he does tease some unexpected surprises from the Master of the Mystic Arts and the Scarlet Witch.

"They are arguably two of the most – if not the most – powerful beings in the MCU. It was only a matter of time before we got them together, and we do it in a pretty fun, unique way... It's a classic Marvel team up, but they do some things together that you'd never expect to see them do."

When I hear the phrase "classic Marvel team-up," I'm picturing some big double page spread moments in the comics like characters punching a villain in the face at the same time, heroically posing together after a battle or performing some tandem offense like the Fastball Special on a group of henchmen. In this particular case though, Stephen and Wanda are probably going to cast spells together. However, that second bit of Palmer's comments is what catches the ear.

If the two of them are doing things we wouldn't expect them to do together, the possibilities for Strange and Maximoff are pretty endless because, you know, the multiverse. What if they hang out in a New York City bar with their friends and talk about their relationships? Or maybe they start working on a radio show where the good doctor gives advice to people that call in? Maybe Wanda needs to return to Westview to defend her talent show title and her friend Stephen fills in as her assistant since her last one is indisposed at the moment. Better yet, maybe they decide to go snowboarding and end up in a feud with some gatekeeping locals that end up challenging them to a race to determine who really deserves to ride the mountain. Seriously though, my money is on the possibility that they team up for a "Rat Race"/"The Amazing Race" scenario where they compete against teams from all over the multiverse to win an absurd prize. The best part? One of the teams they're competing against is Penn & Teller.

Okay, yes, I could have fun with this all day. But whatever awaits Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch in the great unknown of the multiverse, it'll be exciting to watch "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" when it hits theaters on May 6, 2022.