Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Trailer May Reveal New Kang Variant

You know that glowing figure that we see flying at 1:35 in the latest trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"? Maybe you were too busy freaking out about what is very clearly Patrick Stewart's voice as Professor X. I mean, that's a huge deal, right? The X-Men in the MCU! We knew it was going to happen eventually, but it's so exciting to hear him!

There may be something bigger, though. There were a whole lot of theories about the glowing figure who flies at Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). Some people thought that the color of the light might mean it was Captain Marvel. Others, like me, thought it was Superior Iron Man. Our own Jeff Ewing pointed out that Superior Iron Man writer Tom Taylor tweeted that while he had no inside knowledge, it sure seemed like it was our guy. People online even speculated that Tom Cruise might show up in the role since it was once rumored Cruise was being considered for Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr. landed the gig. Meanwhile, other people thought the shot in the "Doctor Strange" trailer was Captain Marvel, or suggested that it might be Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) or her mother Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) instead of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Disney

However, all of this might be wrong according to an 8K version of the trailer. Ryan Arey over at ScreenCrush explained in a video that the character in question appears to be Jonathan Majors, who played He Who Remains in "Loki" and will play "Kang the Conqueror" in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."