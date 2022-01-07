New Top Gun: Maverick Image Shows Tom Cruise Teaching Trainees About The Need For Speed

Prepare to get "Danger Zone" by Kenny Loggins stuck in your head because there is a new image out from the upcoming "Top Gun: Maverick from USA Today (via Collider). It's going to make you feel the need ... the need for speed. If you haven't seen the original 1986 film, you might not get that, but there is time for you to fix the glaring hole in your life. The original film starred Tom Cruise as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Anthony Edwards as Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, students at the US Navy's Fighter Weapons School at Naval Air Station. Cruise is a hotshot young pilot who has a rivalry with Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, played by Val Kilmer.

Blah, blah, I know what you really remember from "Top Gun." It wasn't the students, or the flying, or even the amazing soundtrack. It's that volleyball scene, with a bunch of shirtless and very buff young pilots ... well, just go watch it. The new image isn't of very well-cut abs, but it does give us a look at the new students who will be training with the now legendary Maverick.