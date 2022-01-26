Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Reveals Another Supervillain Almost Appeared

In the most recent chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's resident web-slinger's story, he had to face off with a few new yet familiar foes: Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), The Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and Electro (Jamie Foxx). However, at some point during the film's development, Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio was thrown into the mix as well. If this happened, then we would have finally gotten the long-awaited big screen debut of one of the most feared and ferocious factions in all of Marvel Comics history.

Unfortunately, for one reason or another, Beck's return (or even the debut of a Beck from another universe) was cut from Jon Watts' third Spidey film. However, we do get a small glimpse of what it would have looked like to have Mysterio involved in the climactic final battle at the Statue of Liberty thanks to some previously unreleased concept art from "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Andrew Reeder

This art can be found at the personal website of digital artist and set designer Andrew Reeder. He's no stranger to the House of Ideas as his resume includes work on "Avengers: Endgame," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Captain America: Civil War." He has also contributed to various other Disney productions such as "Oz The Great and Powerful," "Tomorrowland," and "Tron: Legacy." But the section of interest to us right now is the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" section of his website. There, you can see a number of digital models and lighting studies for various locations throughout the movie. But the highlight of the gallery is definitely the piece featuring Doctor Strange and Mysterio hovering in the sky around the Statue of Liberty and charging up their energy blasts.