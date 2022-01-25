Like You, Sam Raimi Enjoyed Spider-Man: No Way Home: 'It Was So Much Fun'

After this weekend, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" has become the sixth highest-grossing movie in history. With numbers like that, it's very clear that the film has legions of fans that are happily returning to the theater for repeat viewings. Among that legion is the modern Marvel movie OG Sam Raimi. While speaking to Variety about a horror short with Oscar buzz that he produced called "You're Dead Hélène," the filmmaker touched on the latest film featuring the fan-favorite wall-crawler. He was especially enamored with seeing Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina so seamlessly slip back into their iconic roles one more time.

"It was so much fun. I love 'No Way Home' and the audience I was with went crazy. It was delightful to watch Alfred play his role, and Willem Dafoe, just seeing these guys take it to the next level. And Tobey was awesome as always. The best word I can say is it was refreshing for me."

It's great to hear that even after many years in the business, Raimi can still sit back, relax, and still enjoy movies as a fan. After all, everyone that works in movies and television starts as a fan to some degree, but some people have a hard time holding on to that over the years. Plus, this whole multiple live-action Spider-Men thing could have been a disaster. Luckily, Jon Watts, Kevin Feige, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers really handled it well. And it certainly shows now that Raimi has given the film his stamp of approval.

Now that Sam Raimi is feeling refreshed thanks to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," he'll get to play in the multiverse himself when "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" hits theaters on May 6, 2022.