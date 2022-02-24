Doctor Strange And Christine Aren't Back Together In Multiverse Of Madness

That's all well and good, but it doesn't explain the previously-released footage and images of Stephen traversing the multiverse in the "Doctor Strange" sequel with Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer America Chavez and a version of Christine who's wearing what seems to be some type of superhero attire. The obvious guess would be that this is merely a variant of Christine from a reality where she has super-powers, but that could be other explanations. It is possible the version of Christine we already know will gain wizard-y abilities of her own at some point? Or, in a dark twist, will it turn out that Stephen meets this variant of his former lover after the Christine from the MCU's main timeline is killed in the battle that's shown interrupting her wedding in the most recent "Multiverse of Madness" trailer?

Fridging the Christine we already know in "Multiverse of Madness" doesn't exactly sound like a great move, not least of all after we just got an entire chapter of "What If...?" dedicated to doing exactly that. Then again, Marvel's animated (sorta) anthology series is shaping up to be a whole lot more vital to the MCU's overarching story than some viewers might have initially assumed, what with the "Multiverse of Madness" trailers bringing the Strange we know (Strange-Prime?) face-to-face with what looks to be the Sorcerer Supreme variant who destroyed his own universe in that tragic episode. One only hopes the minds behind "Multiverse of Madness" have taken this into account and will lay off poor Christine, along with her infinite variants.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez, with Sam Raimi directing from a script by Michael Waldron. It will open in U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022.