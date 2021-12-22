Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Images And Poster Tease Multiverses, Madness, Etc.

If you thought the MCU's multiverse shenanigans were over after "Spider-Man: No Way Home," you either haven't looked at Marvel Studios' release calendar in a hot minute or missed the teaser trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" that played at the end of the credits for "No Way Home." That teaser is now online and brings with it several images from the "Doctor Strange" solo film, along with a poster that further hints at the troubles that lie ahead for Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his allies.

Calling "Multiverse of Madness" a solo movie is, admittedly, a bit of a lie. The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, having finally completed her transformation into the Scarlet Witch at the end of "WandaVision," and introduces Xochitl Gomez to the MCU as America Chavez, a superhero known for her superhuman strength, flying powers, and, most importantly for the "Doctor Strange" sequel, her ability to hop from one reality to the next. Also along for the ride is Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), seen above (with Strange and Chavez) wearing an outfit that suggests she may be getting a super-powered upgrade of her own. That's assuming it's the Christine Palmer from the main MCU reality and not somewhere else in the multiverse.