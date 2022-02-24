Doctor Strange 2: America Chavez Actress Shares The MCU Advice Elizabeth Olsen Gave Her
Moviegoers and Marvelites are about to meet America Chavez in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and we've already seen Strange himself (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong) meeting her in one promo image. However, that image, the recent Super Bowl trailer for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and other trailers have been rather coy about showing her face, preferring instead to let us see the star on the back of her denim jacket.
Xochitl Gomez, the actress playing Chavez, may actually be a new face to viewers who don't inhabit the Venn diagram of "Baby-Sitters Club" and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Gomez played Dawn Schafer in seven episodes of the first season of "The Baby-Sitters Club" on Netflix. Outside that, she has a short list of other TV credits, including episodes of "Raven's Home," "You're the Worst," and "Gentefied" — but joining the MCU has catapulted her into the spotlight like never before.
It can be daunting for any actor to get caught up in the Marvel machine, but Gomez has the benefit of acting alongside "WandaVision" star Elizabeth Olsen in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." In a new issue of "Disney twenty-three" magazine, which is published quarterly for members of the official D23 Disney fan club, Gomez revealed (via CBR) that she looked to Olsen for inspiration and advice on the set of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." She said:
"[Elizabeth] told me that Marvel really means it when they say they want your input. She said I should never hesitate to share an idea with them or give them feedback. I am glad she told me that because it gave me more confidence to put my two cents in whenever I had something useful to add. I am just happy I can say Lizzie Olsen gave me advice!"
'I watch every move she makes'
Olsen's character, Wanda Maximoff (aka the Scarlet Witch), first appeared in the mid-credits scene of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" back in 2014, before making her full debut in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in 2015. Gomez's own filmography begins in 2016, and it sounds like she has been following along with Wanda's adventures even as she added to her own list of acting credits in the lead-up to her MCU debut. It also sounds like Olsen has been very accommodating to her on the set of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Gomez added:
"I watch every move she makes. I loved watching her prepare for scenes because she's such an incredible actress. And she's just so cool and friendly; I really like her."
America Chavez was originally set to appear in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," back before that movie's release got delayed. With "Black Widow" introducing Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), the younger sister of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) mentoring Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in his Disney+ series, Chavez's appearance in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" could bring us one step closer to a "Young Avengers"-style team-up between the new generation of Marvel heroes.
America Chavez and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will open a star-shaped portal into theaters on May 6, 2022.